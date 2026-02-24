The Snowy River Bears and Jindabyne Bushpigs have supported local rugby player, Tui Samoa, in watching his son, Denzel Samoa, debut for Moana Pasifika.

He was named in the squad to take on the Fijian Drua on Saturday, 14 February, in Lautoka, Fiji.

The game was aired live as 22-year-old New Zealander, Denzel, played on the wing in a game that showcased his skill and talent as an upcoming rugby star.

Tui watched on from the stands, in a proud moment for the former international rugby league player. Moana Pasifika won 40-

Denzel’s rise from local rugby league to Super Rugby has been supported by his community fundraising efforts, alongside those of the Jindabyne community, to enable his father to be on the sideline cheering him on.

Spearheading the fundraising efforts, Matt Tripet, of the Jindabyne Bushpigs said when Tui called to tell him the news, he had already resigned himself to not being able to afford the trip to Fiji. But Tripet knew with the backing of the Jindabyne community they could make that happen for him.

“As soon as I hung up the phone to Tui, I called Jason and Kate Dyball from the Snowy River Bears and Tui’s employers at Hardline Landscaping and explained the situation and within two minutes we booked Tui and Bec, Tui’s partner, flights to Fiji,” Tripet said.

“I’d then connected with the Jindabyne Bushpigs, as Tui played a vital role as a player and helping with coaching there and the Dyballs connected with the Bears, who Tui’s also had a big affiliation with, and between the two clubs, in less than 12 hours, we had all the funds raised to get to them on a plane in three days time.

“You only get to experience one debut as a parent so it was important to get him there, Tui gives up a lot to be here with his family and misses some of these special moments in NZ and we thought it was so significant that he shouldn’t be missing it, we just had to get him there by any means necessary.”

Upon hearing the news, Tui was moved by the generosity of the clubs and Jindabyne community, an unexpected and joyous moment to realise he was going to watch this milestone moment in his son’s life.

“It’s every parent’s dream to watch their kid follow their dreams and be passionate about a sport that you also love and enjoy,” Tui said.

“He played really well; he got on the field and did his job and I was extremely proud.

“I can’t thank the community and the two clubs enough in raising this money to allow me to go overseas and witness this special moment. I’m lost for words and truly humble and grateful to everyone involved.”

Snowy River Bears Rugby League club president, Jason Dyball and wife, Kate Dyball, joined Tui and Bec to watch Denzel.

Dyball said the entire team love Tui.

“He’s a great coach, a great leader and they are all proud to have him on board,” he said.

Live coverage of the 14 February game was aired on Stan Sport with the occasional glimpse of Tui, Bec, Jason and Bec cheering loudly for Denzel on the sideline.

They wore “Denzel” t-shirts and held up signs of encouragement.

“My daughter delivered Denzel t-shirts and signs to Tui and the others at the Canberra airport just before their departure,” Tripet said.

“They were seen on TV multiple times celebrating and it was heart-warming to see their support of this talented young man.

“I think the biggest takeaway from this fundraising effort is that Jindabyne is only a small country town, and we can do extraordinary things for others. I encourage others to do similar acts of kindness where they can,” Tripet said.