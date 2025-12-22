A total of 35 Snowy Monaro community groups received grant funding from the Boco Rock Community Enhancement Fund in 2025, sharing in a funding pool of more than $280,000.

The Boco Rock Community Enhancement Fund was established as part of the NSW government’s approval for the Boco Rock Wind Farm project.

Each year, a portion of the wind farm’s revenue is set aside by the wind farm’s operators, TILT Renewables, to support local community initiatives to ensure the renewable energy project directly benefits the Snowy Monaro community.

The Boco Rock Community Enhancement Fund Committee, made up of community members, Snowy Monaro Regional councillors and TILT Renewables, assesses applications against a comprehensive set of assessment criteria to determine the donations.

Some of the funding recipients have already been published in this mast head, while other groups from the Snowy Monaro region received their ‘big cheques’ on November 21.

These groups included Nimmitabel branch of the CWA - president, Leonie Thistleton, was presented with an amount of $15,000 from committee representative, Jenny Alcock, Snowy Monaro Regional Council mayor, Cr Chris Hanna, and council’s CEO, Noreen Vu.

CWA Nimmitabel members extend many thanks and much gratitude for the generous grant funding.

Funding of $15,000 was also awarded to the Delegate Progress Association.

Manager Delegate Progress Association, Sharon Buckman, said the association plans to use the grant money to extend the deck on the handicapped accessible cabin at the rear of the Rural Transaction and Community Technology Centres in Delegate.

The cabin is used for short-term motel style accommodation and is the only handicapped accessible accommodation in Delegate.

Bombala Youth Booth Inc. received $10,000 to support core operational costs - specifically rent, electricity, gas, and internet - through to the end of February 2026.

“This funding is vital to maintaining a safe, welcoming space for young people in Bombala and Delegate, and allows us to continue offering inclusive programs, school holiday activities, and drop-in support,” founder and president Bombala Youth Booth Inc., Nicole Mellon, said.