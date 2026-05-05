Regional news publishers have welcomed the release of draft News Bargaining Incentive legislation and urged all members of parliament, regardless of party, to support its passage.

Damian Morgan, president of Country Press Australia (CPA), which represents more than 240 regional and community news publications and their digital news services across the country, said the proposed legislation was an important step toward restoring fairness between Australian news publishers and major global digital platforms.

CPA recognised the work of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Minister for Communications Anika Wells and Assistant Treasurer Dr Daniel Mulino in progressing the draft legislation and acknowledged the constructive engagement that has occurred with the regional news sector through the policy development process.

“This is fundamentally about fairness, but it is also about truth, facts and the future of informed communities,” Mr Morgan said.

“Professional journalism costs money to produce.

"Large digital platforms derive value from that journalism, but they do not employ the local reporters, editors and photographers who create it.

"The News Bargaining Incentive is designed to encourage fair commercial agreements so Australian journalism can remain sustainable.”

In simple terms, the NBI would require large digital platforms, including Meta, TikTok and Google, to pay a charge unless they have reached commercial agreements that fairly compensate eligible Australian news organisations.

CPA said the proposed legislation builds on the News Media Bargaining Code introduced by the former Coalition government, which established the important principle that powerful global technology platforms should contribute to the cost of the news content from which they benefit.

Australia has led the world in confronting this challenge.

That leadership has been bipartisan, and CPA is calling for that same spirit of cross-party support to continue.

“Local news is not a Labor issue, a Liberal issue, a National Party issue or a Greens issue - it is an Australian issue,” Mr Morgan said.

“Every community deserves access to reliable, professionally produced information.

"Every community deserves journalists who are prepared to ask questions, check facts, attend meetings, report decisions and give local people a voice.”

CPA acknowledged the genuine contribution technology companies have made to modern life, including connectivity, commerce, search, social connection and access to information.

It also recognised that Google has continued to engage constructively with Australian news publishers and has shown that commercial agreements between global technology companies and Australian media businesses are possible.

“We acknowledge Google’s constructive engagement with the news industry,” Mr Morgan said.

“But the responsibility cannot fall on one company alone.

"All major digital platforms that derive value from Australian journalism must accept their responsibility.

"No company should be able to benefit from the credibility, relevance and public value of professional news while avoiding a fair contribution to the cost of producing it.”

CPA said it was important the final legislation encourages genuine commercial deals and does not create an incentive for platforms to reduce, remove or downgrade access to Australian news.

“Reliable news must remain visible and accessible to Australians,” Mr Morgan said.

“The answer cannot be for platforms to avoid responsibility by making trusted news harder to find.

"At a time of rising misinformation, Australians need more access to facts, not less.”

CPA said the issue was especially important for regional, rural and local Australia, where local news media is often the only professional source of verified local information.

Together, CPA members form the largest regional digital news publishing network in the country.

They reach millions of Australians across digital and print each day, and publish more than 1000 news stories online every day, produced by local journalists who live in, understand and are accountable to the communities they serve.

CPA members cover councils, courts, emergency services, schools, sport, agriculture, local business, community groups and the decisions that affect people’s everyday lives.

In many communities, if they are not there to record, question, explain and publish, often no one else is.

“That matters deeply,” Mr Morgan said.

“Without local news media, communities lose more than a publication or a website.

"They lose a trusted public record, scrutiny of local decision making, and a place where facts are checked, rumours are challenged and local stories are told with care and accountability.

“At a time when misinformation can spread quickly and loudly, the work of professional local journalists has never been more important."

CPA members do not deal in anonymous claims, conspiracy theories or algorithm driven outrage.

"They stand behind what they publish,” he said.

CPA said the consultation process must ensure regional and community publishers are properly recognised in any future commercial arrangements, not left behind while only the largest metropolitan media companies benefit.

“Regional Australians must not be treated as an afterthought,” Mr Morgan said.

“Our members are often the only professional news media voice in their communities.

"They are the ones making sure regional people are seen, heard and understood.

“The choice is not simply between local news and no local news.

"It is between trusted journalism and an information vacuum.

"It is between facts and unchecked misinformation.

"It is between communities with a voice and communities left out of the national conversation.”

CPA urged parliament to pass legislation that delivers fair, practical and lasting outcomes for eligible Australian news publishers of all sizes.

“This reform is about keeping facts in front of Australians,” Mr Morgan said.

“It is about protecting local journalism, strengthening democracy