Jindabyne Uniting Church and Op Shop announced the dispatch of the last two 20-kilogram boxes to the Upparel initiative, marking the culmination of months of collaboration funded by the Boco Rock Community Grant.

In total, 14 boxes have been sent to Upparel since the partnership began, with four of those boxes previously delivered to the Cooma tip during a free recyclable open day.

Upparel operates a unique reuse and recycling model designed to give unwanted textiles a second life and to close the loop on textile waste.

The program emphasises environmental responsibility.

Impressively, Upparel reports that 100 per cent of recoverable textiles are reused, repurposed, or recycled within its operational ecosystem, ensuring that nothing is sent to landfill.

Alpine Uniting Church and Jindabyne Op Shop chairperson, Don Hayman, highlighted the program’s positive response from volunteers and donators.

“The feedback we’ve received from the volunteers who are aware of the program has been great,” he said.

“With the support from the Boco Rock Community grant funds, we have successfully funded three repair workshops to teach community members how to mend their clothing, thereby extending its life and reducing waste.”

Mr Hayman said that repairs can prevent items from being discarded prematurely when a simple fix would suffice.

Thanks to solar-power panels being installed last year, it has allowed volunteers to use their washing facilities at a significantly reduced cost to ensure they are packing clean clothes in the boxes before seeing to Upparel.

Once boxes reach their destination Upparel then processes these textiles into additional products, including underfelt and insulation, further extending the lifecycle of fabrics.

The church’s focus on sustainability aligns with its broader views of promoting environmental stewardship across the local economy.

Mr Hayman said the partnership with Upparel not only helps reduce waste but also supports community resilience and education around resource recovery.

“Looking ahead, if the grant becomes available again we are hopeful about securing further funding to continue the program next year,” Mr Hayman said.

“We will continue to weigh incoming textiles with scales to track volumes and to manage surplus stock as we come into the busy winter months.”

As volunteers begin the turn over from summer clothing to winter, items that have remained unsold after three months are assessed for alternative pathways, including partnerships with enterprises that export surplus stock, another great initiative the volunteers support is One Ten.

One Ten Enterprises, a partner in the broader textile recycling ecosystem, plays a crucial role in keeping surplus stock out of landfills.

The organisation purchases surplus stock from Australian charities, sorts and bales items, and exports saleable textiles to Africa.

The Jindabyne Uniting Church and Op Shop’s collaboration with Upparel and One Ten demonstrates the potential of community-driven sustainability programs.

By repurposing textiles, providing repair education and partnering with national and international recycling networks, the Op shop will continue its efforts in seeking initiatives that help to minimise textile landfill and maximise the lifecycle of clothing and fabrics.