The Snowy Monaro Business Awards, hosted by the Jindabyne Chamber of Commerce, are now accepting entires with a refreshed focus on business and tourism sectors.

Jindabyne Chamber of Commerce president, Olivier Kapetanakos, said the awards are central to what a chamber does, and his organisation is once again proud to co-ordinate the 2026 Snowy Monaro Business Awards.

“Organised and delivered by the Jindabyne Chamber of Commerce, the awards encourage all Jindabyne businesses to participate, while also being open to any business operating within the Snowy Monaro local government area,” Mr Kapetanakos said.

New for this year, the awards introduce dedicated tourism-specific categories, recognising the wide range of businesses that contribute to the visitor experience—from accommodation and attractions to food, retail, and services.

“The awards provide a valuable opportunity for businesses to step back and reflect on what they do, how they do it, and the impact they have on guests, staff and the broader community,” Mr Kapetanakos said.

“They also offer a chance to celebrate achievements that are often overlooked in the day-to-day demands of running a business.”

Entries are now open, with self-nominations the required method.

Birchwood Café owners, Laura and Kane Stamp, have won 'Excellence in Small Business' in the past two local business awards and over the past four years have entered the Restaurant and Catering 'Awards for Excellence' and have won either the Breakfast Restaurant or Cafe Dining category for Regional NSW.

Ms Stamp said it is always an honour to receive an award either regional or state or at the National level.

“It is a reflection of our team and the consistent effort that goes on behind the scenes every day, it gives our staff a sense of pride and motivates us to keep trying, keep improving, and know we are on the right track,” Ms Stamp said.

“Customers often see the awards on the wall and congratulate us, reminding us that we should be proud of what we have built.

“The Snowy Monaro Business Awards are not just about winning; they celebrate the people behind regional businesses and highlight the strength of our local community.

“We love attending the award dinners, dressing up, and being surrounded by other business owners who put their all into what they do. We cheer on others and congratulate them. We never go expecting to win. We go to have a good night, reflect, and feel proud of all the hard work, which gives you a little boost to keep going.”

The deadline is Midnight, 1 March 2026, and each entry consists of answering five Long Response Questions.

All nominations must be completed by the Business Management Team.

Finalists may progress to the Regional Southeast Awards and the NSW Tourism Awards pathways.

Categories for recognition include a wide range of local operators, and for the first time welcoming a new category the tourism award.

In 2025, at a local level, Wildbrumby Distillery was proud to receive the Popular Choice, Outstanding Visitor Experience, Employer of Choice, and Outstanding Employee Award for Sebastian Druege.

At the Far South Coast Regional level, the team were also recognised with awards for Outstanding Employee, Sebastian Druege, Excellence in Sustainability, Employer of Choice – 20 Employees and Under, and the highest honour, Business of the Year award.

Owner of Wildbrumby Distillery, Monika Spalding, said as business owners, this recognition is both affirming and motivating.

"It encourages us to keep doing what we’re doing, while also reinforcing our commitment to building a strong, lasting legacy for the Wildbrumby brand and for the region as a whole," Ms Spalding said.

"It’s a reminder that the values we prioritise—quality, sustainability, and people—are being noticed and appreciated. Of course, it’s fantastic that the amazing staff that contribute to Wildbrumby also get the opportunity to be recognized for their contributions."

Ms Spalding said the Business Awards are important for our region because they shine a spotlight on local businesses and the people behind them, helping the wider community understand and appreciate what it takes to build something sustainable here.

"From the outside, a successful business can sometimes look like luck, but in reality, it’s the result of years of hard work, trial and error, and perseverance—especially through quieter seasons," she said.

"These awards acknowledge that effort and celebrate the resilience and contribution of local businesses to the region.

"It’s important that people nominate and make entries, so the Business Awards truly reflect the diversity of businesses, owners and entrepreneurs who bring our region to life.

"Nominations help ensure that those actively contributing to the local economy and community are seen and recognised, and that deserving businesses are given the opportunity to share their story and be acknowledged for their efforts."

Due to this year’s venue capacity limits, there will be no popular choice or public voting component.

Local operators are encouraged to consider entering and showcase the region’s business and tourism strengths on a prominent stage.