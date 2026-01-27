The traditional wool section of Bombala’s annual Australia Day celebrations as usual drew a big crowd of onlookers.

As the wool industry is traditionally one of the main businesses in the district, the strong wool championships are held at the Australia Day event to acknowledge and recognise the importance of this industry to the town and its community.

Last Saturday, the skills of shearers, wool classes and wool handlers were under the watchful eye of expert judges, while those observing in the audience appreciated the spectacle.

The Australia Day ambassador, Dr Ben Veness, was even handed some electric clippers to try shearing, with some guidance and assistance.

One of the competition judges, Paul Myers, from Bathurst, also gave an impressive demonstration of shearing with blades.

Nimmitabel’s, Taya Evans, well-known in the Monaro shearing industry, competed in the shearing competition and also had an information stall set up for Shedway, a not-for-profit organisation that puts mental health in the spotlight.

Shedway is the first shearing industry specific mental health organisation focused on delivering positive mental health skills and conversations in shearing sheds across the country.

Bombala Australia Day results for all competitions 2026

Shearing winners list

Learners: 1st Riley Thompson - 73, 2nd Eliza Booth - 76, 3rd Ben Alcock – 128

Intermediate: 1st Logan Brownlie – 48.0435, 2nd Beau Brownlie – 50.8965, 3rd Riley Thompson – 85.6215, 4th Taya Evans – 94.792

Seniors: 1st Jack Rankin – 40.295, 2nd Dean Miners – 46.606, 3rd Paddy Brownlie – 47.239, 4th Logan Brownlie – 50.47, 5th Beau Brownlie – 52.975, 6th Jaidyn Clear – 60.414

Open: 1st Paul Robertson – 30.195 Bombala Apex local shearing comp winner, 2nd Mick Brownlie – 34.489, 3rd Luke Kimber – 34.6155, 4th Jack Rankin – 35.6625, 5th Dean Miners – 39.12, 6th Jake McArdle – 40.2075, 7th Gary Brownlie – 46.723, 8th Warren McCole – 50.948

Veterans: 1st David Kemp – 24.9875, 2nd Paul Myers – 27.4875, 3rd Terry Byrnes – 41.05, 4th Chris Clark – 41.6515

Reg Baird local learner shearer - Riley Thompson; Peter Kimber Shield - Luke Kimber - All events heat scores (with time)

Bombala local shearer trophy winner - Mick Brownlie - All events heat scores (without time)

Bombala Apex Monaro shearing championship - Paul Robertson - overall open winner

Calcutta winners

1st Johnathan Thompson, 2nd Brendan Weston, 3rd Lyndell Peadon

Wool handlers

1st April Kimber; Addison Clark and Molly Sands, 2nd James Miners and Zac Kimber

Raffle winners

First prize three nights accommodation at Beaches Apartments Merimbula, Elaine Williamson; second prize Ingrams Quality Meat voucher (worth $450), Norm Talbot; third prize ute load of wood donated by Wayne Watkins, Graham Hampshire

Sausage competition

Best shop sausages (field of 12) 1st beef jalapeno – BLLA (option E), 2nd herb and garlic – Monaro Meats (option A), 3rd Italian lamb – BEGA (option B)

Best homemade sausages (field of 10) 1st smoked chorizo – Tim Ingram (Option E), 2nd bangers and mash – Mick McGuinness (Option B), 3rd cracked pepper and Worcestershire - Tim Ingram (Option C).