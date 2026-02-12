Social media
Thursday, 12.02.2026
NSW cricket legends deliver local cricket boost

Berridale batter delivers another record breaking effort

Jindabyne heats-up for squash event

The Snowy Mountains Open Squash competition returned to the Jindabyne Bowling Club for its second annual edition, drawing a broad field of players over a three-day run from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 8.
Snowy Mountains athletes ready for Winter Olympics charge

Snowy Monaro residents are quickly becoming familiar with Central European Standard Time following late nights and early morning alarms to cheer our local Winter Olympians on.
Record Cooma Rodeo crowd

A record crowd, some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country in action and one big night of entertainment has led to organisers declaring this year's Cooma Rodeo one of the best yet.
Bombala athlete, Maree Coates, delivers motivational speech

Bombala athlete, Maree Coates, lives and breathes sport - it almost ranks as highly as her family and the community she loves.
Next generation of golfers hit Coolamatong

More than 20 children attended a Coolamatong Golf Club clinic last week, made possible by Harro’s Snowsports at Oaks Lake Crackenback Resort and the Rob Kneller Youth Foundation.
Scorching scores at Coolamatong Golf

The 2026 Coolamatong Summer Cup is off to a flying start for several golfers, with numerous players scoring 40 points or better.
