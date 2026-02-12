Social media
Award winning Snowy Monaro doco to screening in region

Nutrien Ag agronomist helping Monaro farmers

2025 rainfall data in the Snowy Monaro

The weather and how much rain fell is always front of mind for those who live in rural areas.
Monaro Farming Systems membership benefits

Membership to Monaro Farming Systems (MFS) is now due for the year and the organisation is extending an invitation to join MFS.
South East LLS field event at Michelago

Landholders are encouraged to join South East Local Land Services in the search for elusive Grassland Earless Dragons and Little Whip snakes.
New CEO for National Farmers Federation

The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) has appointed Michael Guerin as its new chief executive officer, starting in March.
New manager, family settle into life at 'Coolringdon' at Cooma

The mail box at ‘Coolringdon’ is covered in tinsel and other Christmas decorations, a sign there are some ‘little people’ again in residence at the historic Monaro property.
'Jibolaro’ using transformative digital technology in wool industry

‘Jibolaro’ a wool enterprise on Tuross Road, Kybeyan, has been part of a major milestone recently through its investment in the digital transformation of the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX).
