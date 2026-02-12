Social media
Jindabyne cheers on Winter Olympic gold medallist Cooper Woods

Award winning Snowy Monaro doco to screening in region

Nutrien Ag agronomist helping Monaro farmers

Farming and rural life on the Monaro can be tough and challenging.
Snowy Monaro students shine at STEM youth forum

Four secondary Snowy Monaro school students with a passion for science were selected to attend the National Youth Science Forum (NYSF) held in Canberra last month,
NSW mayors flag Red Fleet issue with Minister

The Country Mayors Association of NSW has met with NSW Emergency Services Minister, Jihad Dib, to discuss the Red Fleet issue.
Region's businesses to recognise efforts

The Snowy Monaro Business Awards, hosted by the Jindabyne Chamber of Commerce, are now accepting entires with a refreshed focus on business and tourism sectors.
Jindabyne's senior citizen of the year recognised

Sally Weston has been named the 2026 Senior Citizen of the Year in a ceremony recognising decades of voluntary service across the Snowy Monaro region.
Community gather to vote on hostel's future

The Snowy River Hostel committee hosted an important meeting at the Berridale Hall on Saturday, 7 February regarding the future of the Snowy River Hostel.
