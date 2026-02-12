Social media
Monaro Post

Steiner Education Australia CEO visits The Alpine School, Cooma

Monaro Post

Dame Marie Bashir remembered in Bombala

Monaro Post

Cooma country musician sets sights on global scene

Cooma’s Stephen (Zither) Jackson is an accomplished Australian musician, vocalist, songwriter and creative practitioner whose career spans decades across multiple musical genres and disciplines.
Monaro Post

Bombala celebrates pride in nation and community

A perfect summer’s day set the scene for the 2026 Bombala Australia Day celebrations last Saturday.
Monaro Post

Moves to save Bombala building

A public meeting held late last year by the Old Bombala Infants School committee resulted in a new name and subsequent new executive.
Monaro Post

Bombala needs more firefighters

Fire and Rescue NSW station 230 Bombala team is encouraging more recruits to join the vital emergency service.
Monaro Post

Michelago Bank of Bins changes

Snowy Monaro Regional Council (SMRC) councillors and staff were on-hand to speak to Michelago residents at an information session concerning the Bank of Bins (BoB) changes happening next month.
Monaro Post

Information wanted on Cooma's old 'Sunicrust' van

A piece of Cooma history has been restored, with the owner keen to gather more information.
