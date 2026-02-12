Digital Editions
Thursday, 12.02.2026
Community
Monaro Post
Steiner Education Australia CEO visits The Alpine School, Cooma
Monaro Post
Dame Marie Bashir remembered in Bombala
Monaro Post
Cooma country musician sets sights on global scene
Cooma’s Stephen (Zither) Jackson is an accomplished Australian musician, vocalist, songwriter and creative practitioner whose career spans decades across multiple musical genres and disciplines.
Monaro Post
Bombala celebrates pride in nation and community
A perfect summer’s day set the scene for the 2026 Bombala Australia Day celebrations last Saturday.
Monaro Post
Moves to save Bombala building
A public meeting held late last year by the Old Bombala Infants School committee resulted in a new name and subsequent new executive.
Monaro Post
Bombala needs more firefighters
Fire and Rescue NSW station 230 Bombala team is encouraging more recruits to join the vital emergency service.
Monaro Post
Michelago Bank of Bins changes
Snowy Monaro Regional Council (SMRC) councillors and staff were on-hand to speak to Michelago residents at an information session concerning the Bank of Bins (BoB) changes happening next month.
Monaro Post
Information wanted on Cooma's old 'Sunicrust' van
A piece of Cooma history has been restored, with the owner keen to gather more information.
