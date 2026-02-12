Social media
Monaro Post

Record number of Country Education Foundation Snowy Monaro applicants

Monaro Post

Wildlife collisions proposal on Monaro Highway gaining support

Monaro Post

LAOKO volunteers have busy year

For a Snowy Mountains Wildlife (LAOKO) rescuer, finding an injured or distressed native animal, in the night-time particularly, can be very difficult if clear and precise directions are not provided.
Monaro Post

Shannons Flat hall is a community hub of activity

The Shannons Flat Community Hall was filled with warmth and good cheer before Christmas as about 40 residents gathered for the annual Christmas party.
Monaro Post

Snowy Monaro RFS urges ongoing vigilance

Fire activity in the Snowy Monaro region has been minimal over the past seven days, despite extreme heat conditions, gusty, windy weather and a day of total fire ban.
Rural

NSW country mayors oppose speed limit proposal

Rural, regional and remote NSW councils are opposed to the Federal Government’s proposal for a blanketed 30 kilometre per hour reduction...
Regional

Cole's love of music hit the right notes

Anyone can learn to play an instrument
Regional

Attractions galore for show

The list of attractions at the 115th annual Delegate Show is a colourful and lengthy one, with
