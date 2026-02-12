Digital Editions
Thursday, 12.02.2026
News
Regional
Regional
Monaro Post
Record number of Country Education Foundation Snowy Monaro applicants
Monaro Post
Wildlife collisions proposal on Monaro Highway gaining support
Monaro Post
LAOKO volunteers have busy year
For a Snowy Mountains Wildlife (LAOKO) rescuer, finding an injured or distressed native animal, in the night-time particularly, can be very difficult if clear and precise directions are not provided.
Monaro Post
Shannons Flat hall is a community hub of activity
The Shannons Flat Community Hall was filled with warmth and good cheer before Christmas as about 40 residents gathered for the annual Christmas party.
Monaro Post
Snowy Monaro RFS urges ongoing vigilance
Fire activity in the Snowy Monaro region has been minimal over the past seven days, despite extreme heat conditions, gusty, windy weather and a day of total fire ban.
Rural
NSW country mayors oppose speed limit proposal
Rural, regional and remote NSW councils are opposed to the Federal Government's proposal for a blanketed 30 kilometre per hour reduction
Regional
Cole's love of music hit the right notes
Anyone can learn to play an instrument
Regional
Attractions galore for show
The list of attractions at the 115th annual Delegate Show is a colourful and lengthy one, with
Read more
