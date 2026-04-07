Hundreds turned out to welcome home Jindabyne Winter Olympic gold medallist, Josie Baff, on Sunday, 5 April at Banjo Paterson Park.

Baff was escorted to the park by a fire engine, full lights and sirens, and walked along the stretch of foreshore with fans trailing behind.

Baff took centre stage in front of loving supporters, family, friends and her loyal community to speak about her Olympic journey.

Arriving in town only the day before, after months overseas, Baff said it was very special to see so many people welcome her home.

Baff said it has been a very long journey and she was definitely feeling the love from everyone while overseas, but to be home and see all the smiling faces was ‘very cool’.

Hosting the welcome was Steve Cooper from Snow Australia and Olympian, Manuela Berchtold. Cooper asked Baff about the exciting race that won her the gold and what was going through her mind before crossing the finish line.

“Honestly, it is all still a blur, I’m pretty sure I passed in the same place in turn two and three and when I got into the lead I thought to myself, ok this could really happen here,” Baff said.

“I knew I had the potential to win, there was one really hard toe side turn but I had figured it out that day and I used that to my advantage and engaged every single muscle in my body possible and told myself to just go for it.

“I new the battle wasn’t over until I was well and truly across that line, at first it’s complete calm and shock but as soon as they announced I was the first to cross, it was an overwhelming surge of emotion.”

Acknowledging the three other local Olympians, Adam Lambert, Charlotte and Abbey Wilson, the welcome home tour for Baff ended with a signing and photo opportunity.

“Thank you for watching and thank you for cheering and keep on watching boarder cross,” Baff said.

“The more people watching the better it is for us [the competitors] and it is way more fun to share this with everyone, thank you everyone for coming.”

Cooper said Baff carries the spirit of Jindabyne with her.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us, especially the young fans and for showing us what can happen when you combine passion with resilience and skill,” Cooper said.

“This gave you the perseverance to achieve the highest award in sport, the Olympic gold medal."