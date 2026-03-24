Snowy Mountains Grammar School will welcome South Coast artist, Penny Craig, as part of its first-ever Artist in Residence program.

Penny Craig, who lives and works on Dharawal and Dhurga Country, is known for her expressive, process-driven practice that explores memory, emotion and place through colour, mark-making and experimental techniques.

Her work moves fluidly across mediums, encouraging a deep connection between artist, material and environment.

Across the week-long residency, students from years 7 to 12 will participate in immersive, hands-on workshops designed to extend their creative thinking and artistic practice.

Year 7 students will explore Mexican Folk Art through the creation of Nicho boxes, using high-key colour, storytelling and recycled materials.

Years 9 and 10 will take their learning outdoors, engaging in plein air landscape painting and collaborative artmaking inspired by the work of Arthur Boyd.

Senior students will focus on experimentation and process.

Year 11 will explore the human form through drawing in motion and abstraction, while year 12 will work with recycled materials to create prints and zines using unconventional techniques.

The program will also include an evening workshop for parents and staff, offering the broader school community the opportunity to engage with Penny’s creative practice.

The program will also include a Printmaking with Penny Craig workshop on Thursday from 4.30–6.00pm in the Snowy Mountains Grammar Schools Art Room for staff and parents (maximum 20 participants), offering the broader school community the opportunity to engage directly with her creative practice.

This residency reflects Snowy Mountains Grammar School’s commitment to providing authentic learning experiences that connect students with practising artists and real-world creative processes.Visit the Snowy Mountains Grammar School website for more information.