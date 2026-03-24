More than 60 FRNSW and ACT firefighters established Base Camp at the NRMA Holiday Park at Jindabyne to compete in a range of activities including cycling, mountain bike riding, running and hiking to raise funds and awareness for NSW kids who survive serious burn injuries.

Over the week, the firefighters hiked over 50kms between Thredbo, Perisher and Charlottes Pass.

Road Cyclists covered nearly 400kms with some scenic rides out to Eucumbene Dam and up to Dead Horse Gap. Mountain Bikers hit the Thredbo Gravity Trails and explored East Jindabyne and the Thredbo Valley Trail. Runners took on the Merrits Nature Trail and Mount Stilwell.

The team also used the visit to spread Road Safety messaging to local teenagers. The group visited Jindabyne High School and teamed up with the local FRNSW Jindabyne Fire Station for a live demonstration of one of the students being rescued from a motor vehicle accident.

The event culminated on Thursday with the King of the Mountain event from Jindabyne to Charlottes Pass.

A handicapped race between FRNSW’s best runners who are then chased down by FRNSW’s best cyclists.

This year, the runners took out the event with honours going to Station Officer, Rohan Ashton, from the Sydney Communications Centre, followed by Inspector, Chris James, and Senior Firefighter, Sean Powell.

On Thursday night, the team put on a Kids Burns Unit Fundraiser Night at The Lake Jindabyne Hotel.

The team celebrated with the local Jindabyne community with entertainment including the FRNSW Brass Band. There were plenty of auctions, door prizes and raffles on the night.

The week saw the fundraiser reach an incredible milestone as they reached $300,000 raised for this financial year.

These important funds will make their way directly to FRNSW 002 Station The Burns Unit at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead and their regional step down clinics that make up the NSW Severe Burns Service.

The funds are utilised by the service to enhance the functional and cosmetic outcomes of NSW kids who receive life changing burns.

After a successful week and the generosity and kindness shown by locals to the cause and participants, the team is looking forward to returning again in 2027.