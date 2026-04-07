Easter Sunday at Bredbo was alive with the sights and sounds of throbbing engines, interesting vintage displays and plenty of gleaming chrome at the bi-annual Bredbo Truck and Machinery Show held behind the Bredbo Inn.

The Snowy Mountains Historic Equipment Association (SMHEA) presented the show, which this time was celebrating The Year of the Prime Mover.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into this show, which is why we hold it every two years,” SMHEA president, Phil Rye, said.

“We weren’t sure how it would go this year, with the fuel prices so high, but it’s been a good turn out.”

The young and the old were impressed and in awe of the exhibits, with a great show of shiny trucks - Kenworths, Weston Star, Mack, International, Volvo and more - attracting many on-lookers.

The massive day of trucks, tractors, machinery, markets and country fun not only featured the truck showcase, there was also a tractor pull and lawn mower pull arena, kids’ zone and jumping castle plus a visit by the Easter bunny.

The market lane with stalls selling candles, jewellery, crafts and homemade goods was popular. There were no shortage of and food options, including a barbecue and bar, live music and family-friendly entertainment.

With plenty of room for free camping, many people who attended the show made a long weekend out of the well attended event.