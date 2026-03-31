Cooma Lions Club stalwart, Chris Reeks, has been praised for his hard work in co-ordinating the weekend’s events honouring the 95th anniversary of the Southern Cloud's disappearance.

Tom Sonter, the man who discovered the Southern Cloud’s wreckage in 1958, family members of the eight people killed in the plane crash, and many others who attended events across the weekend of 21 and 22 March, have lauded Mr Reeks’ efforts in commemorating the anniversary.

The Cooma Lions Club, Snowy Hydro and the National Parks and Wildlife Service joined forces to recognise the 95th anniversary since Australia’s first major airline disaster.

A service was held at the Aviation Pioneers Memorial in Cooma before a wreath laying ceremony at the Cooma Cemetery. A dinner with around 110 people was held on the Saturday night where family members of the deceased and Mr Sonter spoke.

On Sunday, 22 March, a small group visited the Southern Cloud crash site near Deep Creek Dam. For the family members who visited the site, it was an emotional experience.

In the months leading into the weekend, Mr Reeks devoted many hours to organising the commemorative events.

Mr Reeks had also connected with the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society in Wollongong to arrange the Southern Cross replica (sister plane of the Southern Cloud) to fly to Cooma for the anniversary weekend.

Poor flying conditions prevented the flight to Cooma.

Mr Sonter said he was very appreciative for the opportunity to come back to Cooma and re-connect with the families he now shares a life-long bond with. Mr Sonter thanked Mr Reeks for his commitment.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s trip to the crash site, the group praised Mr Reeks, Snowy Hydro and NPWS rangers for the opportunity to reach the remote location where the Southern Cloud crashed.