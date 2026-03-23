The Cooma-Monaro SES unit invites year 9 and 10 students from the local area to join the unit next term for an eight-week internship program to discover the world of emergency services, starting 29 April.

As an intern, the students will learn new skills and understand more about the role of the SES and volunteering in the local community.

The internship program is aimed at deepening the young students' understanding of natural disasters and emergency preparedness through hands on demonstrations with experienced NSW SES volunteers.

Once a week on a Wednesday night from 6 to 8pm the students will learn new skills in communication, basic first aid, leadership and flood and storm response.

"We have funding for up to 15 positions," Cooma-Monaro unit Commander, Amy Steiger, said.

"Principals, year co-ordinators and career advisors are encouraged to put forward four or five students from their school, who they consider suitable and would benefit from such a program.

"This is a meaningful, fun and empowering program designed to help young people develop skills that last a lifetime."

Nominations will need to be provided, along with their parent contact details, to Ms Steiger by Friday, 27 March.

A parent and student information session will be held on Tuesday, 31 March from 7 to 8pm at the SES shed 11 Geebung St, Polo Flat, Cooma.

"We are looking forward to running another program," Ms Steiger said.

The is the third year of the program, which includes an awards and presentation night scheduled for 17 June.