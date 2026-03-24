The disappearance of the Southern Cloud on 21 March 1931, sparked one of Australia’s greatest aviation mysteries.

The Avro 618 Ten aircraft, named the Southern Cloud, left Sydney for Melbourne. The aircraft encountered severe weather conditions when flying over the Snowy Mountains before crashing at remote site, now known as Deep Creek Dam.

Eight people were killed in the crash, six passengers and two crew. The plane’s disappearance remained a mystery for 27 years.

The aircraft’s final resting place was uncovered by chance in 1958, when Snowy Scheme worker, Tom Sonter, was hiking through rugged terrain.

To mark the 95th anniversary of the crash and to honour Mr Sonter’s discovery, a busy weekend of commemorative events took place in Cooma. The events were organised by the Cooma Lions Club with support from Snowy Hydro and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

There were hopes the Southern Cross replica (sister plane of the Southern Cloud) would fly from Wollongong to Cooma, however bad weather forced its cancellation.

A memorial service took place at the Aviation Pioneers Memorial in Cooma on Saturday before a dinner later that night. Three families of the deceased were present in Cooma for the events, including 94- year-old Mr Sonter.

On Sunday, National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers accompanied Mr Sonter, family members and Cooma Lions Club members into the densely forested site near Mount Jagumba where the aircraft came down.

The 95th anniversary of Australia’s first major aviation disaster has been recognised with a commemorative visit to the Southern Cloud crash site in Kosciuszko National Park.

NPWS rangers accompanied 94-year-old Mr Sonter, who discovered the wreckage in 1958, to the steep, densely forested site near Mount Jagumba where the aircraft came down.

The Southern Cloud, part of the Australian National Airways fleet, vanished en-route from Sydney to Melbourne in 1931. The wreckage was not located for 27 years. All eight people on board lost their lives.

The visit served as a solemn tribute to those lost passengers and highlighted the diverse and often lesser-known history held within the park’s alpine landscape.

Family members of those killed in the crash, aviation historians and members of the Cooma Lions Club which helped co-ordinate the weekend’s commemorations visited the crash site.

The trek to the very remote site took close to two hours through dense Alpine Ash woodlands. Mr Sonter reflected on the moment that changed his life decades ago.

“Sixty-eight years ago, I was walking near Deep Creek when I noticed a small mound of earth that looked out of place,” Mr Sonter said.

“I went to investigate and saw a piece of steel protruding from the leaves. When I brushed it aside, I immediately recognised it as part of an aircraft tail section. It was a moment of absolute shock.

“Coming back now to pay my respects is deeply important to me. It’s something I’ve never forgotten.”

For Juliette Francois, the great-granddaughter of pilot Travis Shortridge, the visit was an emotional occasion.

“This is the first time my family has been to the site, it’s special to be able to show them,” Ms Francois said.

A wreath was also laid at the site and a moment silence was held to show respect for those who lost their lives.