Jindabyne High School’s Emelia Greville is fast becoming a name to watch in youth leadership and civic engagement, not just in the Snowy Mountains, but across NSW and beyond.

On Sunday, 29 March, Emelia, already known to many as the school’s vice captain, added another impressive chapter to her story by winning the district final of the Lions Youth of the Year competition in Merimbula.

The Lions Youth of the Year is no ordinary contest. Drawing students from Wollongong to Eden, it’s a showcase of the region’s brightest young minds, with three government and three independent school students making it to the district final this year.

Emelia, representing the Jindabyne Lions after winning the local championship late last year, stood out in a field marked by poise, intellect, and determination.

The day began with a rigorous 30-minute interview before a panel of six judges. Emelia was asked to share her thoughts on local government, the pros and cons of travel for young people, and what she sees as the biggest issue facing her generation.

Her answers, described by those present as thoughtful and articulate, reflected both a deep understanding of contemporary challenges and a genuine commitment to positive change.

The competition then moved to the impromptu section, where Emelia had just two minutes to respond to each of two topical questions.

The first, on the pleasures and problems of electric bikes and scooters, saw her weigh up the benefits of new technology against safety and community concerns.

The second, on whether betting advertisements should be allowed during televised sports, prompted a nuanced discussion about the influence of media on young people and the responsibilities of broadcasters.

For her prepared speech, Emelia chose to advocate for teachers, highlighting the urgent need for greater support to reduce burnout and ensure the wellbeing of educators. Her passion for the topic was clear, and her words resonated strongly with both the judges and the audience.

After a full day of interviews, speeches, and networking, Emelia was announced as the winner, a recognition that comes with a $100 gift voucher and, more importantly, a place in the state final to be held in Canberra on 2 May.

Emelia’s achievements don’t end there. Earlier this term, she attended the National Schools Constitutional Convention in Canberra, joining senior high school students from across Australia to debate and learn about the nation’s Constitution, democratic structures, and pressing social issues.

For its 31st year, the topic for discussion and debate was section 53 in Australia’s Constitution, regarding the blocking of supply bills by the senate, a topic that sparked lively discussion and critical thinking among participants.

The program included tours of Parliament House, a chance to observe ‘Question Time’, and a reception hosted by Minister for Education, Jason Clare MP.

Students also heard from leading academics and former senators, and even met the 28th Governor-General of Australia, Her Excellency Ms Sam Mostyn.

For Emelia, it was an opportunity to deepen her understanding of democracy and connect with peers who share her drive for civic participation.

Now, Emelia has been selected to represent Eden-Monaro at the National Youth Parliament 2026, a prestigious program delivered by the Department of the House of Representatives in partnership with Y Australia.

Out of 2200 applicants nationwide, only 150 students, one from each federal electorate were chosen for five-day experience in Canberra.

Participants will take part in simulated parliamentary debates, policy workshops, and discussions with political leaders, gaining practical skills and a real-world understanding of how Parliament works.

Emelia’s selection is a testament to her leadership, intellect and commitment to making a difference. But what truly sets her apart is her dedication to her community. Beyond her academic and leadership pursuits, Emelia volunteers her time to support young people in cross-country skiing, encouraging them to pursue their passions and develop resilience.

She also works with people with disabilities in the sport, helping to make the local sporting community more inclusive and supportive.

Her commitment to giving back was also on display when she was selected to represent local young people as part of the International Women’s Day Panel at Oaks Lake Crackenback Resort.

Speaking on the theme of “Give to Gain,” Emelia reflected on how embracing opportunities and giving of herself has helped her find her pathway in life. Those who know her say she is wise beyond her years, always making time to listen to those around her so she can share that wisdom in return.

Those who know Emelia describe her as driven, compassionate, and quietly determined, a young leader who brings people together and inspires others to aim higher.

“Integrity must be included. She absolutely embodies this,” Fiona Borcherds said when asked what Emelia stands for.

“Consistency, in everything she does, breathes, speaks and acts,” Gill Hennessy said.

Roberta Worsley shared, ‘Emelia is such a kind and diligent student, who not only cares about herself, but understands the needs about others. She is always keen to improve her compositions and develop her skills to new heights! She is both humble and passionate; a fantastic combination’.

Jindabyne High School principal, Kelly Henretty, also highlighted Emelia’s talents as a writer.

“She is a passionate writer and whilst her plans are to study Psychology and International Relations at UC, we know writing will be part of her future,” she said.

Emelia is already listed among the Top 100 featured artists and published in the Dymocks Beyond Words Writing collection, and her work has gained further national recognition.

She was highly commended in the 2025/26 Heywire competition and was selected as a featured artist in the 2025 School Spectacular Writing Competition, where her piece served as a powerful metaphor for the performance and costume design.

As she prepares for the next stage of the Lions Youth of the Year and looks ahead to National Youth Parliament, there’s little doubt that Emelia will continue to embody the spirit of excellence that Jindabyne High School and the wider Snowy Monaro community so proudly celebrates.