As one of Jindabyne’s most exciting annual events wraps-up after a busy 25th anniversary weekend, Lake Light Sculpture has been declared a great success.

Thousands of locals and visitors flocked to the Lake Jindabyne foreshore to celebrate talented artists from across the nation.

Jindabyne’s flagship event included the largest prize pool in the festival’s history with $51,000 up for grabs.

The event had an expanded program, new award categories, and fireworks over the lake for its 25th year.

Judges, Kate Bradbury, Victoria Harris, and Andy Pye, announced the winners of all 17 category award during the official opening ceremony on Friday, 3 April, leaving the last three awards; People’s Choice - Small Sculpture Award, People’s Choice Award - Day and People’s Choice Award - Night to be announced on Sunday, 5 April after receiving more than 600 votes from the public.

Over its 25 year history, hundreds of people have been involved in organising the event.

All life members were recognised for contributing to the event’s ongoing success.

Each has been involved in various volunteer committee capacities, some also entering their work, and others are tireless supporters.

The committee thanked its life members for their major contributions to the history of Lake Light Sculpture including, Jan Owens, Bruce Marshall, Anthony Selden, Victoria Harris, Denise Ferris, Lisa and Jeff Mathes and Todd Costa.

List of all award winners:

Major award

#75 - CARWARP - STEVEN MARK HOLLAND

Illumination award

#77 - COCOON - DAN KROENERT

Local artist Award

#86 - BEDROCK - DAN AMBRUSCH

Clean Energy award

#44 - EMERGENCE (NEW WINGS, SHED SKIN) - TOM BUCKLAND (3 PIECES)

Emerging Artist Award

#32 - WINGS OF NIGHT AND DAY - KELLY STUBBS

Youth Award

#59 - THE VERY HANGRY ANTS - MOLLY CAVALLARO & EVIE BROWN

Waste to Art Award

#72 - LAKELIGHT ESTATE - DEREK FERGUSON

Secondary school award

#55 - AFTERMATH - YEAR 9 & 10 ART ELECTIVE STUDENTS, ST PATRICK’S PARISH SCHOOL COOMA

Secondary school award Runner Up

#58 - ENGRAINED - SENIOR SCHOOL, SNOWY MOUNTAINS GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Primary school award

#50 - DINGO DREAMERS - YEAR 1 STUDENTS, JINDABYNE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Primary school award runner up

#36 - BLESSING OF UNICORNS - YEAR 2 STUDENTS, JINDABYNE PUBLIC SCHOOL

Early Childhood Award

#10 - HAIRY MACLARY - WHISPERING GULLY CHILD CARE

Early Childhood Award runner up #48 - REFLECTIONS OF PLAY - GIDGILLYS EARLY EDUCATION AND CARE CENTRE

Community Award

#71 - YELLOW SUBMARINE - JINDABYNE’S NAVY CADET UNIT, TS ORION

Community Award runner up

#42 - LAKELIGHT LODGINGS - SNOWY MONARO REGIONAL COUNCIL COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS

Smalls Judges Choice

#6 - STROLL’O - OCEA D’HELIN

Smalls Locals Award

#16 - ROCK, PAPER..... - MARIA ZYLINSKI

People’s Choice - Small Sculpture Award

#17 - Ally Dalton, Migrating

People’s Choice Award - Day

#40 - Madelaine Last, A Riot of Laughs

People’s Choice Award - Night

#74 - Steve Wallis, Eagle