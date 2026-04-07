The Jindabyne Lions Club Easter Art Show and Sale celebrated its 30 plus year event in style as the local and visitor community gathered at the Jindabyne Memorial Hall over the four day Easter long weekend.

Art Show committee volunteers spent days before the official opening on Thursday night hanging artworks and getting everything ready for one of Jindabyne’s favourite events of the year.

More than 50 artists entered 200 pieces ranging from primary school ages to adults, covering more than 20 categories.

Judges, Wendy McDougall and Gillian Jenkins, two well known and highly regarded artists from the Raglan Gallery in Cooma, judged the pieces and named the award winners.

The said all artist entries had a unique and interesting technical detail to them.

Ms Jenkins judged all art and sculpture categories, while Ms McDougall judged the photography section.

Ms Jenkins awarded the Best in Show for Youth (in all mediums/ages) to the piece ‘Brumbies’ by Dakota Clark and Best in Show for Adult in All Media went to ‘Curiosity Dreaming’ by Alexndra Paulos.

“Beautifully observed, great balance between technicality and expressiveness, this is who you are,” Ms Jenkins said about Ms Clark’s Brumby artwork.

“Curiosity Dreaming speaks to the essence of the timelessness of the mountains, beautifully composed.”

Ms McDougall awarded Best in Show Youth Photography to the piece ‘Lake George’ by Xavier Mar and Best in Show Adult Photography to ‘Snowgum in Snowstorm’ by Wanda Lach.

Ms McDougall described ‘Lake George’ by Xavier Mar as a dreamy moment, enticing you to look deeply.

“Snowgum in Snowstorm is beautifully shot, you’re drawn into its seasonal emotions,” Ms McDougall said.

Jindabyne CWA branch served the canapés to guests on the opening and Erin Lee and Sue Sell hosted the night’s opening.

Jindabyne Easter Art Show and Sale awardees for 2026:

Best in Show Youth (All mediums/ages )- Brumbies by Dakota Clark

Alan Grosvenor Emerging Artist Award - Brumbies by Dakota Clark

Best in Category Youth (Primary) Sculpture & Craft - Home of the Eastern Long Neck Turtle by Holly Witherdin

Best in Category (Adult) Scultpure & Craft - Sitting Pretty by Rebecca Mudridge

Best in Category Youth (Secondary) Mixed Media - Mike the alien by Poppy Witherdin

Best in Category Youth (Secondary) Drawing - My Family Friend by Emerson Mar

Best in Category Adult (Mixed Media) - Curiosity Dreaming by Alexandra Paulos

Best in Show Adult (All Media) - Curiosity Dreaming by Alexandra Paulos

Best in Category Adult (Drawing) - Lucid Range by Alexandra Paulos

Best in Category Adult (Acrylic) - Secret Life of Boabs by Julie Fickel

Best in Category Adult (Oil) - Loss of habitat 2 by Toni Freeman

Judge’s Special Mention (All Mediums) - Birch Trees by Sylvia Wall

Best in Category Adult (Watercolour) - Goodnight Juliet by Christine Donnelly

Best in Category Adult (Print Making) - Another Glorius Day by Victoria Harris

Best in Show Adult (Photography) - Snowgum in Snowstorm by Wanda Lach

Best in Category Youth (Primary Photography) - Lake George by Xavier Mar

Best in Show Youth (Photography) - Lake George by Xavier Mar

Best in Category Youth (Secondary Photography) - Fiery Haze by Cody Walsh

Best in Category Youth (Primary Drawing) - Floral Forest by Lila Sell

Best in Category Primary Youth (Mixed Media) - The Ray Among the Fire by Maya Williams

Best in Category Youth (Primary Painting) - Ngarigo by Whispering Gully Childcare Centre

Best in Category Youth (Secondary Painting) – Jibaro by Dakota Clark.