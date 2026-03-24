A man will face court, charged with murder and predatory driving, following a fatal two-vehicle crash at Colinton on the Monaro Highway earlier this month.

About 12.15am on Sunday, 1 March 2026, emergency services were called to the Monaro Highway, Colinton, about 10km south of Michelago, following reports two cars had crashed head-on.

Officers attached to Monaro Police District attended and found the driver of one car – a 36-year-old woman – deceased at the scene.

The driver of the second car – believed to be a 39-year-old man – had allegedly left before the arrival of police.

Following inquiries, about 10.35am on Sunday 1 March 2026, the 39 -year-old man was located in a paddock, about 500m west of the crash site.

He was arrested before being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Canberra Hospital under police guard.

On Tuesday, 24 March, the ACT Magistrates Court approved the extradition of the 39-year-old man to NSW

About 2.15pm officers attached to the Monaro Police District transported the man to Queanbeyan Police Station where he was charged with

Murder

Drive recklessly / furiously or speed / manner dangerous (two counts)

Predatory driving (two counts)

Dangerous driving occasioning death – drive manner dangerous

Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death

He was refused bail and will appear before Bail Division Court 3 tomorrow (Wednesday 25 March 2026)