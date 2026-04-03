A motorcycle rider has died in a single vehicle crash on the Monaro Highway between Cooma and Nimmitabel.

About 1.20pm Friday, 3 April, emergency services responded to reports that a motorcycle had crashed along the Monaro Highway at Rock Flat, approximately 20km south of Cooma.

The rider – a man believed to be aged in his 40s – died prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Officers from the Monao Police District have been informed the rider was travelling with several other motorcycles when it crashed onto the roadway. No other vehicles or objects are believed to be involved.

A crime scene has been established which will be examined by specialist police.

Police will prepare a report for the information of the coroner.

As inquiries continue police are urging anyone with information about the matter – or has any relevant dashcam/mobile phone footage – to contact Cooma Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Monaro Highway has reopened in both directions.

For further details about road closures refer to https://www.livetraffic.com/