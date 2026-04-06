Adaminaby put on a stunning day for the official opening of the new dedicated and purpose-built highway parking project, attended by representatives of the Snowy Monaro Regional Council, Snowy Hydro and the federal government.

The improvements to the parking space near the Adaminaby CBD is due to a grant received through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments, and additional funding and support provided by Snowy Hydro.

This project supports economic activity in the Adaminaby area through improvement to infrastructure for locals, visitors, and heavy vehicle operators. These new parking areas improve road user and pedestrian safety, provide a better experience for motorists and improve the general amenity of the town - aiming to better capture through traffic and continue to re-grow the Adaminaby visitor economy.

Federal Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain, opened the new parking facilities.

"This has been a fantastic collaboration between three levels of government, and between one of our local companies that does so much across this region already, in Snowy Hydro.

"But more importantly what it means is that more people will be stopping in Adaminaby and that's a win for local businesses and it's an important safety measure for council and a great thing for families who can pull in to the parking area where there is access to a park, public toilets and give their kids a run around while travelling on Snowy Mountains Highway.

"Congratulations to council for delivering this project, but most importantly to the Adaminaby community which has been calling for changes to the parking, to ensure people with caravans and some with trucks, actually have somewhere to pull off the highway safely and spend their money in this local community," Ms McBain said.

SMRC mayor, Cr Chris Hanna, said the project has been a long time coming.

"Just over $1.5 million has been invested into Adaminaby...we couldn't have finished this project without the assistance from the state and federal governments and Snowy Hydro and also working closely with Future Generation.

"We will continue to do more work on this project too, and I thank the council staff for stepping up and getting it done."

Snowy Hydro community engagement officer, Sarah Norris, thanked those involved in bringing the project to fruition, emphasising the importance of all levels of government, industry and community, in working together.

"If you think about Snowy Hydro and our history in the region, since the first blast 76 years ago, Adaminaby has played a special and important role in the Snowy story and continues to do so today with the construction of Snowy 2.0 happening on Adaminaby's doorstep."

She said providing a long vehicle parking space, from the road safety point of view, for heavy industry vehicles including Snowy 2.0 trucks, logging and agriculture, plus freight, and tourism that comes through this route is beneficial for both those on a journey and the town's business community.

Adaminaby community member, Tim Corkill, said the completion of the new parking facility completes the town's recreation space, which also includes a mural installed by the community on a wall of the toilet block (with Snowy Hydro funding) and revamp of the old toilet block to a visitor information station.

This project adds to a number of council initiatives for Adaminaby started and completed since 2023, including significant urban road repairs, a brand new wastewater treatment plant, and the restoration of the Big Trout.