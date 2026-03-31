For grazier Hubert Dixon and his family, Shannons Flat has been home for more than 80 years. They have battled the harsh winters, droughts and wild dogs.

Life on the land as been hard work but Mr Dixon says the Shannons Flat community has always supported each other.

The community came together last month to celebrate 80 years of the Shannons Flat hall. The hall is the centre of the district, hosting special gatherings, birthdays and community meetings.

With the Shannons Flat Rural Fire Brigade located across the road, the hall has also been an important place for staging community briefings and a safe-place during bushfire emergencies.

“We have loved living here in Shannons Flat, there’s a terrific community sense out here,” Mr Dixon said.

“I went to the Shannons Flat school and have always lived here.”

On Saturday, 7 March, the Shannons Flat community and wider district enjoyed one of the hall’s largest bush dances to celebrate 80 years.

Shannons Flat resident and hall committee president, Laura Luton, said the weekend brought the community together in a space that holds a special place in many locals’ hearts.

“The hall is a special place for traditional music, and bush dancing. This legacy has been handed down from the beginning, when dances were held in local shearing sheds to raise funds to build the hall,” Mrs Luton said.

“The music and dances remain relatively unchanged since the 1940s and continue to create joyful connections year after year.”

Mrs Luton said there has been lots of hard work over the years to ensure the hall remains a community hub.

“The work and funding has been conducted largely by volunteers, passing the hat around and rolling up their sleeves. The hall has been lucky to receive some grant funding in more recent times, and remains in very good condition after 80 happy years,” Mrs Luton said.

At the event, former students of Shannons Flat Public School enjoyed reminiscing about their times at the school.