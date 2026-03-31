The dedication and resilience of the region’s small business community has been praised at last week’s Snowy Monaro Business Awards.

The region’s small businesses came together to celebrate and recognise 12 months of hard work in challenging conditions.

The main accolade of the evening went to Manuela Berchtold of High Country Fitness, which claimed the prestigious Snowy Monaro business of the year title.

Ms Berchtold said she is honoured to receive the award and praised local businesses for working together.

“In June we will celebrate 20 years in business. Everyone in the room [speaking at the awards night] knows how hard working in small business is,” Ms Berchtold said.

“In a community like ours, working together is everything. We lean on each other, share ideas and create opportunities that benefit not just individuals, but the whole region.”

The event at Oaks Lake Crackenback Resort brought business owners, employees and industry leaders together. Businesses from across the Snowy Monaro were represented.

There were dozens of nominations across most awards categories, with the ‘excellence in trade, construction and manufacturing, drawing strong interest. Hextra Electrical took home first place in this category, in recognition of its service to the Snowy Monaro community.

Revive Jindabyne, a recovery and wellness space, was awarded best new business. Revive Jindabyne is owned and operated by two time Winter Paralympian, Sam Tait, and Natalie Taylor.

The Jindabyne Chamber of Commerce facilitated the awards. Chamber president, Olivier Kapetanakos, said the region’s business community has again showed its willingness to work together and help enhance the Snowy Monaro’s visitor economy.

“The awards provide a valuable opportunity for businesses to step back and reflect on what they do, how they do it, and the impact they have on guests, staff and the broader community,” Mr Kapetanakos said.

“They also offer a chance to celebrate achievements that are often overlooked in the day-to-day demands of running a business.”

The winners were:

Employee of the Year, Adam Rigby | Jindy Windows

Excellence in Health Care & Wellness Industries, High Country Fitness

Excellence in Retail & Personal Services, Bredbo Christmas Barn

Excellence in Trade, Construction & Manufacturing, Hextra

Outstanding New Business, Revive

Excellence in Micro Business, Eagles Range

Excellence in Small Business, Michelago General Store & Cafe

Excellence in Innovation, Rockstock Deli

Tourism Restaurants & Catering Services, Wildbrumby Distillery

Caravan & Holiday Parks, Snowy River Holiday Park

Outstanding Visitor Experience, Wildbrumby Distillery

Business of the Year 2026, High Country Fitness.