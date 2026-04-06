Snowy Monaro Regional Council (SMRC) has responded to community feedback about the proposed Murray Street, Cooma, parking changes with revised plans.

Council will now establish formal front-to-kerb parking bays with three new dedicated disability parking spaces on Murray Street, as requested by the community.

These changes respect the preferences of the Cooma community, while ensuring parking on Murray Street meets new school zone safety regulations.

The Snowy Monaro Local Traffic Forum had proposed rear-to-kerb angled parking for the street parking area located next to St Patrick’s Parish School on the fringe of the Cooma CBD. The original proposal was placed on public exhibition in February.

Council has worked with the Cooma and St Patrick’s Parish School communities over the consultation period to develop a revised approach that works for the community, while also helping to keep local students, families and motorists safe.

In addition to the parking changes, Council is also now seeking additional funding for the installation of a second pedestrian crossing on Murray Street to further improve student safety.

St Patrick’s School principal, Dr Sean Mangan, stated in the lead up to the community feedback meeting, the school urges council to make student safety the top priority in the upcoming Traffic Management Plan.

“As our school continues to grow, we are seeking a thorough, well-planned solution that delivers a safer environment for the entire community,” he said.

Dr Mangan has since written to the Council to express appreciation for the revised plans.

“This includes revising the line ‘marking plans, the inclusion of additional disabled parking spaces and the further investigations into pedestrian crossings on both Murray Street and Vale Street,” Dr Mangan said.

“These measures will significantly enhance the safety and accessibility of our school community.”

Co-chair of the St Patrick’s School Cooma Community Council, Helen Watson, was impressed with the turnout of parents, teachers and community members to council’s “pop up stall” in February, however, at the time she said she was not confident there would be any revisions to the proposal.

“Council obviously was listening carefully,” she said last week following news of the revised plans.

“The community council is pleased with the positive outcome of the recent Murray Street parking proposal. Council listened to the concerns raised by the school and wider community regarding the suggested “rear to kerb” approach and has decided not to proceed with that proposal.”

Ms Watson said it is encouraging that council will still move forward with the requested line marking for Murray and Vale Streets.

“In addition, provisions will be made for disabled parking across the three campuses, as well as the inclusion of a pedestrian crossing,” Ms Watson said.

She added the school looks forward to receiving the revised plan once completed and has thanked the community for providing valuable feedback.

Council has also thanked all of the community members who took the time to speak with the representatives or make a written submission during the Murray Street parking consultation.

“Your voice has made a real difference and council is grateful for your assistance in achieving this outcome for residents, students, and all Cooma road users,” a council spokesperson said.