Organisers of Cycles on the Green held at the Nimmitabel Country Club were pleased the weather did not deter too many from exhibiting, holding stalls and attending the event.

Presented by Snowy Mountains Motorcycle Club (SMMC), president Dave Murphy, has reported another successful day, with the former Nimmitabel Country Club bowling greens once again full of shiny chrome and polished leather - with a large range of motorbikes and riders taking on the cold, but thankfully dry weather - and quite a few classic and vintage cars rounding out the impressive display.

Cycles on the Green not only promotes a love of motorcycles and other modes of transport, but raises money for charity through hosting this free event, with all proceeds supporting the mission of Black Dog Ride.

Black Dog Ride raises awareness of depression and suicide prevention in communities by building important social links for riders, community members and community groups, linking riders and community groups to, and raising funds for, mental health support services.

In officially opening the second annual Cycles on the Green, Snowy Monaro Regional Council mayor, Cr Chris Hanna, spoke of the importance the day has on raising mental health awareness in rural areas, and in starting the conversation about someone’s mental health.

The SMMC motorcycle and car show is open to all makes, models and ages of motorcycles and cars.

The day includes food, drinks, live music, stalls and more; plus many raffle prizes.

SMMC thanked all businesses involved in supporting the event and the many who provided the Cycles on the Green raffle prizes.