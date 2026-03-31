A March snowfall had Snowy Mountains ski resorts excited last week, as a few centimetres of white stuff covered the slopes on Friday, 27 March.

The resorts Perisher, Thredbo and Selwyn all jumped on social media on Friday, sharing footage of the blizzard that came through, with plenty of snow cover to play in.

Temperatures reached lows of minus two degrees with wet and windy conditions across the mountains. Snow fell down to 1400m, making many optimistic about the upcoming winter season.

Around 15cm of snow fell across Thredbo and Perisher.

Snow also fell across the Central Tablelands with the district around Orange waking up to a winter wonderland.

With many resorts offering discounted early bird deals on season passes, they are hoping the excitement will lead to some early bookings.