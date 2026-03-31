Mission Australia’s annual youth survey is open and the national charity is urging NSW young people aged 14-19 to share their views in the largest survey of its kind in the country.

This year’s survey will include some new areas of focus, including questions on the teen social media ban, the changes to their neighbourhoods that would impact young people’s lives and barriers to participating in community events.

Mission Australia Cooma Region Homelessness Support Service co-ordinator, Brittany Hynes, is encouraging young people in the community to take part in this youth survey.

Now in its 25th year, the survey gives this demographic the chance to express themselves and share their opinions on the issues impacting the country, their aspirations and insights into their schooling and home life.

“The youth survey gives us a real insight into what young people are thinking and feeling about their own lives and the state of the world,” Mrs Hynes said.

“Last year, young people in NSW said cost of living was the most important issue in Australia and we expect this year we’ll see a similar response, given we continue to see families and young people across the state struggling to keep up with the rising cost of rent, food, fuel and bills.

“Locally, we’re seeing an increase in young people coming in and needing support, both for housing and domestic and family violence related concerns.”

Last year, more than 4000 NSW young people completed the survey, naming cost of living (66 per cent), mental health (31 per cent), climate change and the environment (25 per cent) and housing and homelessness (23 per cent), as the most important issues in Australia.

The survey focuses on a wide range of topics, including questions on mental health and wellbeing, sources of support and community connections, housing and financial situation, climate change, study and work.

Results of the survey will be published in November and are shared with government, non-government organisations, local councils, schools and the public.

Data from the survey is utilised by a variety of organisations, educators and government stakeholders to inform policies, research and the creation of programs and services that assist young people.

Mission Australia hopes responses come from a wide range of backgrounds, experiences and locations so the survey reflects the diversity of NSW.

“We hope that young people in Cooma and the wider region will complete the survey so that their experiences are captured. It’s important for the survey to reflect the diversity of young people across the state, and hearing from regional and rural areas is key,” Mrs Hynes said.

“If we get a strong response here in Cooma and the region, we can get a localised report that gives us a clear look at what our young people are going through. We can then use that information to tailor our services and programs.”

Youth Survey 2026 is open to August 14 and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

Respondents can complete the survey online, either through arrangements with participating schools or groups or individually through Mission Australia’s website.

Go to www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey and spread the word using #YouthSurvey2026.