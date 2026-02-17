ADDRESS: “Biilmann’s Paddock” Nimmo Road, Nimmo, NSW, 2628

From time to time, a property enters the market that captures not only attention, but genuine interest across the region.

“Biilmann’s Paddock” is one such offering, a substantial and highly appealing high country holding that combines scale, outlook and long standing utility in one of the Monaro’s most tightly held districts.

Comprising approximately 506.67 hectares or 1252 acres, the property occupies an elevated ridgeline at around 1350 to 1450 metres above sea level. From this commanding position, it enjoys magnificent views west to the Main Range and east across the expansive Monaro Plains, vistas that underscore the property’s size, elevation and sense of space.

The holding is well structured and practical. Bound by the Gungarlin River along its western edge, the property is securely fenced on all boundaries, with around 60 per cent of fencing installed within the past five years.

It is divided into two paddocks, with an estimated 45 to 50 per cent open grazing country and the balance timbered, offering shelter and variety typical of productive sub-alpine landscapes.

Soils are pre-dominantly granite derived, complemented by areas of shale and heavier alluvial country closer to the river and its tributaries. These soil types, combined with pre-dominantly native pastures and some clover presence, provide a solid foundation for grazing.

Adding further character is a circa 1930s stockman’s hut, simple, functional and well suited to providing shelter from the often changeable mountain conditions. It stands as a reminder of the property’s long working history and continued relevance as a genuine grazing asset.

Under the current Local Environmental Plan, “Biilmann’s Paddock” benefits from a building entitlement, subject to the usual approvals, opening the door to future improvements or the establishment of a high country retreat, should a new owner wish to do so.

Properties of this scale, elevation and presentation rarely become available in this district. With strong fundamentals, striking outlooks and proven usability, “Biilmann’s Paddock” represents a standout opportunity for those seeking a significant high country holding with both immediate function and long-term potential.

“Biilmann’s Paddock” Nimmo Road, Nimmo, NSW, 2628 is scheduled for auction, online and in room, on Tuesday, 17 March at 6.30pm.

Contact the KMPL office on 02 6456 7232 to schedule your own private inspection.