Cooma’s junior female basketball players have been put through their paces by two of Australia’s best players.

Women’s National Basketball League players, Gemma Potter and Jaz Shelley, joined more than 40 players for an afternoon of skills, games and coaching.

The She Hoops program brought the two basketball stars to Cooma and is funded by the federal government.

Each girl received a t-shirt and prizes were handed out.

“Thanks to our local coaches for their assistance, Henry and Carol for the BBQ and the walking women’s basketball for their assistance,” Betty Longhurst of the Cooma Basketball Association said.

The junior season will commence after the school holidays.