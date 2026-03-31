The Berridale Whitetails Cricket Club has broken an 81-year senior premiership drought with a four-wicket victory over Coffey’s to lift the Devereux Shield for the first time in the club’s history.

In a memorable day for the Berridale club, its senior side chased down Coffey’s 134 to claim the 2025/26 Alpine Hotel Monaro District Cricket Association (MDCA) A-Grade premiership.

Berridale opening batter, Tom King, blasted 37 in the run-chase to have the side off to a quick start. King’s sensational season saw the batter set a new benchmark for most runs in a Monaro cricket season, and claim the Mark Williams ‘Willy’ award as the best player of the grand final.

There were some nerves in the Berridale camp when Coffey’s spinner Shrivatsa Veluru, collected the prized wicket of King and then opener, Damien Rigg, in the same over.

Berridale’s middle order held firm as club stalwart and MDCA life member, Ben Hearn, fittingly hit the winning runs. It was a special moment for Hearn and club legend, Andrew O’Keeffe, who have coached Berridale junior cricketers for about 15 years.

The Berridale side comprised seven players who came through the Berridale junior ranks.

The grand final was played at Rotary Oval, and despite heavy rain late in the week, curator Steve Summerville presented a top pitch.