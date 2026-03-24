There is a basketball revolution taking place in Cooma currently with junior and senior numbers at their highest in years.

Longtime basketball players often talk about the 1970s and 80s in Cooma where hundreds played the sport each week. At one point, it was arguably the most popular sport in the region.

Basketball is again very much alive and well. Thanks largely to the hard work and dedication of Cooma’s aspiring representative players.

Six Cooma girls have been selected in the South East Regional Academy’s under 16s squad to compete at the Academy Games in April. The cohort is the largest representation Cooma has had in an academy squad.

The selection comes as little surprise to South East Regional Academy basketball program Cooma manager, Lisa Hopkins.

“They are all working hard to improve. They are very determined to help each other become the best basketballers they can,” Hopkins said.

“The sports hub is a great place for the squad to train. The starts might be early but everyone is very focussed.”

For many Snowy Monaro residents when 6.15am rolls around, the day is just starting. Not so, for many Cooma juniors, including the six selected in the academy squad.

The basketballers travel from Jindabyne, Berridale and even Jerangle. Within the group is a drive and focus to put Cooma on the map as one of country NSW’s best basketball towns.

The success of Cooma’s junior basketball program has led to the six players being selected.

“We are very proud of their efforts. To have so many Cooma players picked is incredible,” Hopkins said.

The South East Regional Academy (SERA) is a regional academy of sport providing development opportunities for talented athletes and coaches in the South East area of NSW.

SERA sport programs are aligned to National Sport Organisation pathways, endorsed by the relevant State Sporting Organisation.

Athletes are provided with holistic programs that include technical and skill development, physical preparation and personal development components.

Next week, the Cooma Basketball Association will welcome two of Australia’s great female basketballers to town for the She Hoops clinic.

Delivered by She Hoops and funded through the federal government’s Play Our Way initiative, Cooma will host Australian Opal, Jade Melbourne, and Women’s NBL palyer, Gemma Potter. The duo will run a free, two-hour clinic for keen girls aged eight to 16. All abilities welcome.

The clinic is on Tuesday, 31 March from 4pm to 6pm.