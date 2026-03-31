Jindabyne snowboarder, Adam Lambert, has finished off the FIS World Cup season in style, with the local talent claiming snowboard cross gold in Canada.

The strong final weekend showing, put Lambert into second place overall in the World Cup standings.

Lambert’s victory at the Canadian resort of Mont-Sainte-Anne was the second World Cup win of his career, capping off a standout season for the 28-year-old.

He closed the campaign with four podium finishes, including two victories, and a career-high second place World Cup ranking.

Lambert was in outstanding form throughout the day in Mont-Sainte-Anne, winning all of his heats to progress to the big final and set up a Crystal Globe showdown with German tour leader Leon Ulbricht, who held a 42-point advantage heading into the race.

To claim the World Cup title, Lambert needed to win the final and Ulbricht to finishing fourth.

The big final was a very tight final race where Lambert timed his run perfectly. Utilising his renowned drafting skills, he made his move into the lead in the lower section of the course and held on to cross the line first.

Ulbricht finished second to secure the Crystal Globe with 435 ranking points, 22 ahead of Lambert on 413, while Canada’s Evan Bichon rounded out the podium in third.

“We had so much draft out of turn five, we were really trying to be in a certain place coming into the last turn, this kind of course suits my riding style,” Lambert said.

“I couldn’t be happier, this is exactly what I needed to do to have any shot at the Crystal Globe. Ulbricht managed to pull out second place which is incredible for him, I am just happy that I did exactly what I wanted, I can’t complain at all.”

Also competing for Australia in Mont-Sainte-Anne were Abbey Wilson, who recorded a personal best eighth place in her first career semi-final appearance, and James Johnstone, who finished 21st in the men’s event.

Milano-Cortina Olympic gold medallist, Josie Baff, finished ninth to end the season ranked fourth on the World Cup standings, while teammate Mia Clift placed 15th in the event and finished the season ranked eighth.