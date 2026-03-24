The top two teams in the Alpine Hotel Monaro District Cricket Association A-grade competition will battle it out for premiership glory after minor premiers Berridale and second-placed Coffey’s won through to the last weekend of the season.

Berridale will feature in its second straight grand final after defeating the Cooma Titans by 103 runs at Berridale. A typical fast start by Berridale’s top order had the side looking at a 250 plus total before the Titans ran through the middle order, taking 7/45.

Boasting a long batting line-up, Berridale’s lower order rallied to take the home side to 209. Best with the bat were Thomas King 55, Zac McKenzie 43 and Harry Litchfield 20.

The Titans, which inflicted Berridale’s only loss for the season in the final round of the season, were looking for a repeat effort.

Damaging batters, Aqib Abbasi and Hassan Nawaz looked dangerous early. Both hit two sixes before falling to quick, McKenzie.

When McKenzie collected the opening three wickets of the innings, he had his side on the verge of victory.

By the time James Cahill finished his spell of five overs 3/7, the Titans were languishing at 7/85. The Titans were dismissed for 106.

Berridale is searching for its first A-grade premiership in more than 20 years. The side finished the season as minor premiers after winning all but one match.

In the other semi-final at Rotary Oval, Coffey’s accounted for Jindabyne by six wickets. The match was closer than the winning margin suggests.

Jindabyne batted first and lost early wickets. Coffey’s fast bowlers were on target early and through some sharp fielding, Jindabyne was 3/18.

Lucas Rixon batted through the majority of his side’s innings, top scoring with 12 off 60 balls. Best of the bowlers were Cal Bailey 3/9 off six overs, Luke Johnson 4/13 off five overs and Shrivatsa Veluru 1/7 off five overs.

In chase of 64 for a spot in the grand final, Coffey’s leading batter of the season, Ross Campbell, made a positive start. He reached 24 before falling to Liam Robinson.

James Joyce looked the most likely to break through Coffey’s middle order, finishing with 2/10 off five overs.

Coffey’s passed the total in the 18th over.

The grand final between Berridale and Coffey’s is scheduled for Saturday, 28 March at Rotary Oval. 12pm start. If Saturday’s play is washed out, Sunday is a back-up day.