The South Coast Monaro Barbarians program is providing new opportunities for young rugby union players across the Monaro and South Coast regions, bringing together athletes from multiple communities to ensure they can continue playing and developing in the sport.

Following the success of its 2025 pilot, the Barbarians program has established an inclusive development pathway for boys and girls aged 12 to 18.

The initiative allows players to remain registered with their home clubs while participating in a regional program designed to support long-term involvement in rugby union.

The 2025 pilot highlighted the strength of regional collaboration. The under 18 boys team included players from Cooma, Far South Coast, Queanbeyan, Braidwood, and Temora, demonstrating the reach of the program across the region.

In addition, an under 16 girls team brought together players from Cooma and Jindabyne, providing a valuable development opportunity for female participation in regional rugby.

The program plays an important role in supporting grassroots clubs, particularly in areas where player numbers can make it difficult to field teams.

By pooling players, coaching resources, and community support, the Barbarians program ensures young athletes are able to continue playing the game they enjoy while remaining connected to their local clubs.

Beyond the field, the initiative focuses on participation, inclusion, and strengthening the future of rugby union across the South Coast Monaro region.

The program provides a pathway for young players to develop their skills, build confidence, and remain engaged in sport during important development years.

The South Coast Monaro Barbarians program represents a positive, community-driven approach to youth sport and reflects the strong collaboration between clubs across the region.

Organisers believe the initiative will continue to grow and provide opportunities for even more young players in the coming seasons.