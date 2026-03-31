For close to 20 years, Berridale cricketer, Ben Hearn, has imagined what winning a premiership would look like.

On the final Saturday in March, with friends and family watching, Hearn’s dream became a reality. The club stalwart and Monaro District Cricket Association life member had the honour of hitting the winning runs, and ending an 81-year wait for a Berridale senior cricket premiership.

Hearn’s calmness towards the end of Berridale’s run chase, saw the side defeat Coffey’s by four wickets.

For Hearn and close friend and former Berridale cricketer, Andrew O’Keeffe, the win carried extra significance. Hearn and O’Keeffe have played together for close to 20 years and coached junior cricket for about 16 years.

The Berridale premiership winning side contained six juniors coached by the duo: William O’Keeffe, Dan Watts, Jack Dunn, Mitch Reid, James Cahill and Thomas King.