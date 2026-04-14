Cooma Hearing is celebrating six months since opening its clinic on Sharp Street, marking an exciting milestone for local audiologist and owner, Sophie Robinson.

Independently owned and operated, the clinic is run by Sophie, who is proud to provide a locally based hearing service tailored to the needs of the Snowy Monaro community.

Sophie Robinson has thanked the local community for its support over the past six months, saying it has been a pleasure to meet and help so many people with their hearing health.

From routine hearing checks through to more complex concerns, the clinic has seen a wide variety of patients of all ages.

Building on this positive start, Cooma Hearing is now expanding its services to Bombala. From Friday, 1 May, a monthly visiting clinic will be held at Bombala Hospital.

This new service aims to make hearing care more accessible for residents in Bombala and surrounding areas, reducing the need to travel to Cooma for appointments.

All usual services will be available at the Bombala clinic, including comprehensive hearing tests for adults and children (from six months of age), tinnitus assessments, workplace hearing screenings, and removal of ear wax using micro-suction technology.

Hearing aids are available for both private clients and eligible patients under government programs, with fully subsidised options for pensioners and Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) clients.

Appointments can be made by phone, email or through online booking. A GP referral is not required to attend, however patients with a referral may be eligible for a Medicare rebate.

Sophie looks forward to continuing to support the hearing health of the wider community, including Bombala and surrounding districts.

To book, call the clinic on 0493 074 742.