By Monaro Physio

As winter approaches and the Snowy Mountains prepare for another busy ski season, we’re excited to welcome our new physiotherapist, Tanzeem, to the Monaro Physio team.

Tanzeem is a clinician whose passion for mountain life reflects the spirit of our region.

With experience across all major areas of physiotherapy and recent work in the disability sector, he brings a broad, adaptable skill set and a genuine commitment to helping people move better.

Outside the clinic, he’s at home in the mountains - snowboarding, hiking, and playing soccer - giving him a lived understanding of the physical demands our community faces.

His arrival comes at a crucial time. The Snowy Monaro continues to experience a shortage of allied health professionals, and having another skilled clinician on board means better access to care for locals and visitors alike, especially as winter injuries and activity levels ramp up.

At Monaro Physio, we don’t just treat pain, we rebuild full function. Life in our alpine environment demands strength, balance and resilience, whether you’re keeping up with grandkids or carving turns at Perisher.

That’s why our rehabilitation model integrates hands-on treatment with targeted exercise, including reformer pilates to restore control and whole-body strength, and our senior strength and balance classes to build confidence and reduce falls risk.

To celebrate his arrival, Tanzeem will be offering No-Gap (or $62) initial appointments until 31 June. It’s an ideal time to get something checked, start a recovery plan, or build a pathway back to doing what you love - especially with winter just around the corner.

Snowy Monaro Physio is thrilled to welcome a clinician who shares the team vision for active, resilient living in the Snowy Monaro.