A perfect summer’s day set the scene for the 2026 Bombala Australia Day celebrations last Saturday which recognised another nine valued residents within the Bombala community, and included the popular strong wool championships, plus a variety of activities for families to enjoy.

Citizen of the year was awarded to Aaron Bruce, senior citizen to Francesca MacLaurin, environmental citizen to Dwight Kelland, Australia Day award - business to Alisha Jones, Australia Day award - community event to Brad Bannister for the Delegate duck races, young citizen of the year to Lorelli Kidman, Australia Day award community group to Friends of Bombala railway - Alan Simpson, sportsperson of the year to Maree Coates, young sportsperson of the year to Lorelli Kidman and the inaugural SMRC award presented by the mayor, Cr Chris Hanna, to Keith Campbell for driving the campaign to save Currawarna’s aged care facility.

Snowy Monaro Regional Council, Cr Bob Stewart, opened proceedings, which began with an Acknowledgement to Country delivered by Stacy Muscat and then the introduction of Australia Day ambassador, Dr Benjamin Veness, who presented an engaging speech followed by the Australia Day awards.

Dr Veness is a child and adolescent psychiatrist, Churchill Fellow and outspoken advocate for youth mental health. He started a career in banking but at 25 he decided to study medicine at the University of Sydney, quickly emerging as a national leader and president of the Australian Medical Students’ Association.

He also has a Master of Public Health and was awarded the prestigious Edmund Barton Medal for academic excellence and community impact.

The hardworking Bombala Australia Day committee again produced a jam-packed program for the day which would not have been possible without the support of the festival’s major sponsors, the volunteers and community groups involved.

In addition to the wool and wood focus - celebrating and acknowledging Bombala’s local industries - some of the other activities and displays included historical engines, local sausage tasting competition, Monaro lavender stall and wool felting workshop, kids craft corner, polymer clay workshop, jumping castle, mechanical bull and obstacle course.

Recipients of Australia Day community awards said they were extremely humbled and proud of being part of the community.