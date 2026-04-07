The Adaminaby and Berridale Easter Fairs welcomed more stall holders than ever before as thousands enjoyed both offerings on Easter Saturday.

The Easter long weekend once again proved one of the busiest of the year with both organising committees pleased with crowd numbers. Despite overcast conditions across the region on Easter Saturday and the current fuel crisis, crowd numbers were consistent with previous years.

A highlight of both events were the number of stall holders. Adaminaby had more than 60 stalls in attendance, offering everything from handmade goods and local produce to food, gifts and community displays.

The Adaminaby wacky quacky duck race again drew hundreds to watch, as thousands of plastic ducks raced across the town.

Berridale Lions Club members, who run the Easter fair, worked hard to secure more than 50 stall holders. There was a wide range of market stalls and activities for the whole family.

There were horse rides, the Snowy Mountains Historic Equipment Association display, Cooma Car Club vehicles, the Berridale RFS showcased its new truck, and much more across a busy day in Berridale.