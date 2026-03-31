The Adaminaby Easter Fair is shaping up to be one of the biggest in its long and proud history, with a record number of market stalls and a large crowd expected on Saturday, 4 April.

Almost 60 stalls will line the town centre, offering everything from handmade goods and local produce to food, gifts and community displays - making it a fantastic family day out while supporting local community groups through fundraising and awareness.

Visitors are encouraged to bring cash along, as while many stallholders accept cards, some do not. Cash will also be needed to purchase ducks for the ever-popular wacky quacky duck race, where participants have the chance to win a share of the $3000 prize pool. Ducks are $3 each or four for $10.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Leed Engineering, there will also be five special ‘Leed Wildcard Ducks’ worth $250 each, in addition to prizes for first, second and third place.

Children aged up to 12 years can take part in the cupcake decorating competition, with registrations available at the duck sales stall for a gold coin donation. There are 15 spots available across two age groups: four to eight years and nine to 12 years. Families are encouraged to sign up early.

There will also be plenty of entertainment throughout the day, including live music, barista coffee, tea, scones and slices from the Adaminaby Country Women’s Association, the popular dog high jump for large and small dogs, a trout tossing competition, and a visit from the Easter Bunny with chocolate treats for children. The Adaminaby Rural Fire Service will once again host its popular firewood auction, adding to the community spirit that has made the fair a long-running favourite.

The Adaminaby Easter Fair committee thanks everyone for supporting this much-loved event and looks forward to welcoming visitors for another memorable day in the historic township of Adaminaby, home of the Big Trout.