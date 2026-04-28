The Jindabyne ANZAC Day main service was a sensory smorgasbord - from the clip clop of horses hooves, rumbling of the 723 squadron helicopter and war bird flyovers, TS Orion Australian Navy cadets slow march drumming, and beautifully sung national anthems of New Zealand and Australia to the haunting resonance of the Last Post and Reveille.

Under warm, blue sunny skies, with only a zephyr of breeze and a sparkling lake backdrop, hundreds gathered to pay their respects to those who served and are currently serving in Australia’s defence forces.

The attendance is believed to be one of the biggest for the mid-morning ANZAC Day ceremony in Jindabyne. The dawn service beside Lake Jindabyne was also very well attended.

The parade from the Jindabyne town centre car park was led by riders on horseback from the Snowy Mountains Horse Riders Association, in a nod to the service of horses (and other animals) in war and to highlight the region’s cultural heritage. They were followed by veterans and relatives of veterans, members of NSW police, paramedics, fire, volunteer emergency service organisations, representatives from local schools, and as has become tradition which began in the late 1980s, a contingent from the HMAS Albatross 723 Squadron.

Following the mounting of the Catalfaque party, an introduction and welcome was delivered by Snowy River RSL sub-branch president, Ian Graham, with a prayer of Thanksgiving read by Jindabyne High School captain, Ellise Graf.

The commemoration address was by Rear Admiral Brett Sonter AM and prayer of commemoration was offered by Snowy Mountains Grammar School’s Oscar Whitehead.

The wreath laying was accompanied by the soulful sounds of local musicians, “Cool Change”, performing ‘Spirit of the ANZACS’ by Lee Kernagan, the Honour Roll was read by Jindabyne High School captain, Joe Livissianos, the ode recited by RSL sub-branch vice-president, Jim Crocker, Bradley Watt MTh BDiv read the Blessing, while Gabi Forman concluded the program singing the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia with guitar backup by Sue Sell.

ANZAC Day is one of Australia's most important and solemn national occasions marking the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during WWI.