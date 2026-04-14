The Jindabyne Lions Club Easter Art Show and Sale committee is celebrating a successful event over the Easter long weekend.

The committee has said it is proud of the community event, which attracted many entries.

The Art Show committee of Nira Windeatt, Erin Lee and Terry Chalk coordinated volunteers to set up the Memorial Hall, accept art pieces, hang, judge and present more than 200 exhibits of art, sculpture and photography on opening night on Thursday, 2 April and over the four days of Easter.

More than 1000 people visited the art show and more than 80 pieces found new homes with very happy and grateful buyers.

“As with all the events the Lions Club co-ordinates, our main aim is to bring the community together with inexpensive events that celebrate our local people and make a social connection,” Nira said.

In total, 20 awards were presented, these included Adult and Youth Best in Category, Adult and Youth Best in Show, the Alan Grosvenor Emerging Artist and the popular Viewer’s Choice.

This year the Adult Best in Show went to Alexandra Poulos for her mixed media piece ‘Curiosity Dreaming’ and Youth Best in Show went to Dakota Clark for ‘Brumbies’.

Dakota also received the Emerging Artist award for ‘Brumbies’ and Viewer’s Choice award for ‘Ski Chick’.

Nira said without the volunteers behind the scenes, this event would not be possible.

“Our volunteers made up of members, family and friends, make this annual event more special by the addition of their heart and soul,” Nira said.

“As well as the endless committee hours, our 34 volunteers donated more than 300 work hours over the nine days. That is a huge commitment, so thank you.

“The Lions Club was able to stage the Art Show at the Memorial Hall this year because we received a much appreciated Boco Rock Community Enhancement Fund grant for the majority of the hall hire fee. We are in negotiations with Snowy Monaro Regional Council to secure a commitment for 2027 as the hall expense is our major cost. Fingers crossed we can make this work for then and into the future.”

This year’s show had support from a total of 30 local sponsors who provided prize money, helped with advertising or products for door prizes and catering.

“Bruce Marshall’s companies have sponsored this event for the last 20 years and we are grateful for his ongoing community support. The Monaro Post, Snowy Mountains Magazine and Capital Radio community announcements helped get the word out. Shut the Gate donated wines for our popular door prizes,” Nira said.

“Hospitality business like Brumby Bar and Grill, Takayama, Wild Brumby, Crackenback Farm, Banjo Paterson Inn, Oaks Lake Crackenback Resort, Jindabyne Bowling Club, Jindabyne Emporium, Birchwood, Woolworths and Nimmitabel Bakery helped out with award prize money and hopefully benefited from all the happy people in town enjoying the weekend.

“Businesses including Jindabyne Escape Rooms, Partell & Assoc., Yuruga Design & Constructions, Doppelmayr, Forbes Stynes, Sticky Fingerz, GP Plumbing, Gav Fines Auto, Jindabyne Real Estate helped out as did Perisher and Thredbo to cover our awards and opening night expenses.

“A special mention for Richard Nutt and the Snowy River Woodturner group who helped with set up, pull down and the use of some of their display equipment and of course the wonderful ladies from Jindabyne CWA who catered so beautifully for the opening night. The food was delicious and lots of it. We love it when our community groups work together.”

Committee members thanked all those who visited the art show and purchased works or voted in the Viewer’s Choice.

“We are always encouraged to keep on working for our community if we are supported and appreciated,” the committee said.