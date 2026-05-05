Cooma junior basketballers have competed against the best players in their age group in the state at the NSW Regional Academy Games last month.

Across four days, six Cooma female basketballers represented the South East Sports Academy in Tamworth. Cooma Basketball Association stalwart, Betty Longhurst, said the girls did an excellent job flying the Cooma flag.

"The girls represented their region with determination, courage, and outstanding teamwork," Longhurst said,

'It was a proud moment for the Cooma Basketball Association and a fantastic step forward for these young athletes."

A highlight of the games for the squad was meeting former Olympian, Nat Burton, who shared valuable tips and inspired the basketballers.

Representing Cooma were: Emma Hopkins, Kaydence Phillips, Audrey Willett, Ayla Caldwell, Sienna Penn and Makenna Phillips.

Having six Cooma players in the South East squad came as little surprise to South East Regional Academy basketball program Cooma manager, Lisa Hopkins.

“The girls are all working hard to improve. They are very determined to help each other become the best basketballers they can,” Hopkins said.

“The sports hub is a great place for the squad to train. The starts might be early but everyone is very focussed.”

For many Snowy Monaro residents when 6.15am rolls around, the day is just starting. Not so, for many Cooma juniors, including the six selected in the academy squad.

The basketballers travel from Jindabyne, Berridale and even Jerangle. Within the group is a drive and focus to put Cooma on the map as one of country NSW’s best basketball