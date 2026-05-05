The Snowy River Bears celebrated their ladies' day in fine style, with both senior teams having resounding wins over the visiting Googong Goannas.

The ladies’ tag team kept their foot on the pedal all match long, running away with the game 36 to nil.

Alyssa Zusak had a strong game, scoring a great solo try from inside her own half. Leonie Burnes-Sams directed the team around the park, and both Ellie Goodall and fullback Zoe Robertson scored individual tries.

The men’s Bears team started with intent, and besides a short period straight after half-time where the Goannas attempted a comeback, the victory was never in doubt as they cruised to a 38-14 win.

A bruising forward encounter also led to a few heated moments later in the game, with the referee sending a few players to the sin bin to cool tempers.

Matt Waters and Harrison Denford were impressive in the middle, and Jayden Carberry made inroads from the bench.

Mitchell McMahon was a constant threat to Googong and scored a great try, confusing the opposition and eluding tackles to score under the posts.

The left side outside backs were continually probing, leading to four pointers by Zac McKenzie and Finley Stewart.

Mikey Barber recovered from what appeared to be an elevated tackle, with no penalty, but would later run the length of the field to score in the corner.

The victory was somewhat soured when Josh Dyball suffered what appeared to be a dislocated elbow, which will see him sidelined for a period of time.

The Bears will gain some confidence from the win, but still need to improve in all areas when they meet stronger opposition.