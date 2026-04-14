The Bendoc and Delegate communities have come together in a powerful show of support for veterans and their families, raising an impressive $15,051.82 for Soldier On throughout March.

Led by Bendoc Hotel publicans and veterans, Jonathon and Caroline Marshall, the community took part in the Soldier On ‘March On’ challenge, encouraging participants to walk or run throughout the month while raising funds and awareness for those who have served.

The Delegate RSL Sub-Branch played a key role in the initiative, raising $5692.82 through its own fundraising efforts and supporting the broader campaign across the region.

Their involvement highlighted the strong connection between the veteran community and the district, reinforcing the importance of supporting current and former service personnel and their families.

A highlight of the month was the ‘Hill for Heroes – Delegate Hill Walk’, held on Sunday, 29 March, which saw more than 35 participants take on the 19km return walk to the top of Delegate Hill.

Despite the physical challenge of the terrain, participants supported one another throughout the day, with many completing the full distance and others joining in for shorter sections.

The event concluded with a barbecue at Bendoc Hall, supported by the Bendoc CFA, bringing everyone together to celebrate the effort and cause.

Caroline Marshall’s contribution stood out as particularly inspiring, completing an incredible 384km throughout March, equating to 96km per week.

Her effort was made even more significant following a serious horse-riding accident in early 2024, where she sustained life-threatening injuries. Her recovery and determination to complete the challenge became a motivating force for many involved.

The Bendoc Legends team raised $6894, with a further $2465 raised through the Hill for Heroes event.

Jonathon Marshall said the fundraising effort reflected the strength of local support.

“This donation represents the Bendoc and surrounding community getting behind something that means a lot to us,” Jonathon said.

“Raised through small contributions at the pub and weekly raffles supported by locals, it’s a reflection of the support, respect and mateship within our community.”

Local businesses and community groups also played a key role, including a generous $1000 donation from D&L High Country, and participation from the Bombala High Heelers touch football team, who joined the walk on the day.

A spokesperson from the Delegate RSL Sub-Branch said the experience had been both inspiring and deeply meaningful.

“The March On Challenge has been an inspiring and humbling experience for the Delegate sub-branch participants,” the spokesperson said.

“Fundraising plays a vital role in supporting veterans’ mental health, by ensuring that specialised services are available to help reduce stigma, facilitate recovery, and provide timely, professional intervention.

“Hiking and fundraising communicates to everyone how much the walkers and donors appreciate the service and sacrifice of veterans, and their families.

“For many of us, this cause is deeply personal - it’s about remembering mates, supporting those doing it tough, and standing together as a community.”

Mr Marshall said the result was a testament to the strength of small communities.

“This didn’t happen by accident, it came from people showing up, supporting each other, and getting behind something that means a lot to all of us,” he said.

Funds raised will go directly to Soldier On, an organisation that supports veterans and their families in transitioning to civilian life and maintaining their wellbeing.

The initiative not only raised vital funds but also strengthened ties across Bendoc and Delegate, demonstrating what can be achieved when communities work together for a shared purpose.