A year of growth and outstanding community service is how Lions District Governor, David McKenna, has described the Berridale Lions Club’s last 12 months.

Berridale Lions were joined by community members, Cooma and Jindabyne Lions Club members and Snowy Monaro mayor, Chris Hanna, at the club’s 52nd changeover dinner last week.

The club reflected on a busy year, where it hosted the popular Berridale Easter and spring fairs, Christmas markets and ANZAC Day breakfast. Through hosting these events, the Berridale Lions Club generates tens of thousands of dollars for the local economy, and contributes more than 500 volunteers hours a year.

“Well done to club on a busy year, it has been fantastic to see the club’s progress,” Mr McKenna said.

“The club has held many excellent events, including the ANZAC Day breakfast for the first time. I look forward to seeing your efforts in the coming year.”

The Lions club welcomed in its new executive board for the coming 12 months. Amanda Plowright takes over the presidency from Stuart Reid.

Mr Reid wished the new executive well for the next year and thanked the outgoing board for their hard work. He commended the board for stepping up in the absence of secretary, Iain Schofield, who needed time away due to illness. Mr Schofield has been the driving force behind the club’s fairs and Christmas markets.

“The last 12 months has been challenging with Iain’s illness. We acknowledge Iain’s hard work over many years,” Mr Reid said.

“Thanks to the executive for their extra work over the year.

“It’s been a pleasing year with new members joining, each bringing enthusiasm and new ideas.”

Upon accepting her role as president, Ms Plowright said she is looking forward to working with the club and community to ensure Lions remains a key part of Berridale.

“I have a lot of faith in our club going forward. I’m hoping to foster closer relationships with Berridale groups,” Ms Plowright said.