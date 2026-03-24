By Manuela Berchtold

From Life With Results and High Country Fitness

Start today, start tomorrow, just start.

We often put so much pressure on starting new routines on a Monday that if we miss it, we feel that we have failed for the entire week. But here it is, you do not need a Monday to make a positive change. Every day is a fresh opportunity to start something new.

If today has not gone to plan, do not worry, tomorrow is a new day. Small, consistent changes can lead to big results over time.

And when it comes to movement, even a little incidental exercise in your daily routine can make a big difference.

Here are some simple ways I like to sneak movement into my day …

• Park further away: A longer walk to the car, especially with heavy supermarket shopping bags, can give you some extra strength training.

• Do seven squats: (Or whatever your favourite number is between 1 – 10) Every time I get up from my office chair I do seven squats, believe me it really does all add up.

• Walk or ride to work: If possible and time allows, swap the drive or bus ride for a walk to and from work.

• Take a lunch break walk: I try to use any breaks to get a few extra steps and movement in, get some fresh air, a change of scenery from work and clear my mind.

• Stand for calls: Whenever possible, I stand up for phone calls and pace around.

• Take the stairs: Whenever I have the option, I avoid the elevator or escalator and I take the stairs (especially when at airports).

• Sit smarter … or better still, stand: When I am at my desk, I sit on the edge of my chair with good posture to strengthen my core and improve alignment.

I have personally recently purchased a sit to stand desk and I have hardly done anything but stand over the past few weeks since it arrived. Remember, movement does not have to be perfect or planned, it just needs to happen.

Tomorrow is another opportunity to take a small step toward your health and wellness goals.

Think of just one way you will add a little extra movement to your daily routine this week and do it.

Let us inspire each other to get moving more.